Afghanistan imposes import duty on kinnow from Pakistan

–Government urged to remove trade barriers for export of kinnow to Afghanistan, Indonesia and Iran

ISLAMABAD: While Pakistan and Afghanistan are in talks for signing preferential trade agreement as well as revising existing agreements, the neighbouring country has imposed a duty on import of kinnow from Pakistan causing loss of a 1,00,000 metric tonnes (MT) to exporters.

In a letter sent to the Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association (PFVA) has said that Afghanistan has raised taxes due to an increase in assessed value of kinnow mandarins from Pakistan. This effect is like to reciprocate the increased assessed value of grapes from Afghanistan by Pakistani Customs.

Currently, Afghanistan is assessing the value of kinnow at $272/MT compared to $124/MT from the previous season, whereas custom duty at import stage is now 30 per cent on the Afghan side.

Pakistan Customs is currently assessing grapes at $700/MT against its previous value at $450/MT, wherein custom duty on grapes is 10 per cent on the Pakistani side.

The association has informed that kinnow export to Afghanistan is the main lifelivelihood for the fruit’s exporters as Pakistan is exporting is No-2 category kinnow and small-size kinnow to Afghanistan. Pakistan is exporting nearly 80,000 MT of the fruit to Afghanistan, out of a total exports of 350,000 MT.

With sudden increase of taxes on Afghan side, exports of kinnow have been hampered as exporters have no other option but to sell these small sizes in the domestic market at throw away prices.

According to the association, Pakistan is not importing high quantities of grapes from Afghanistan but the import of grapes at corrected value of $450/MT hopes to encourage Afghan Customs to correct the value of Kinnow to $124/MT.

A delegation of PFVA, headed by Waheed Ahmed, has recently held a meeting with the Advisor to the Prime Minister, Razzaq Daud and apprised him of issues related to export of fruits and vegetables in general and of kinnow in particular. The advisor to the premier complimented extensive efforts by the PFVA in enhancement of export of fruits and vegetables and assured that he would leave no stone unturned to resolve the issues.

The delegates of PFVA appreciated timely initiative taken by the advisor to address the issue of exorbitant increase in import duty on by the government of Sri Lanka by taking up issue at the diplomatic levelm resulting in the withdrawal of increase in import duties.

Waheed Ahmed, sharing detials of export-related issues of fruits and vegetables to international markets of Indonesia, Afghanistan and Iran, emphasized the need for an immediate action to resolve the issues.

The advisor said that Pakistan strongly desires to see the people of Afghanistan growing strong economically and to achive that, existing procedures to facilitate Pak-Afghan trade are being made simple and feasible. He further shared that duty structure is also being reviewed and simplified simultaneously to facilitate the trade.

The PFVA delegation shared that the quota of Pakistani Kinnow by Indonesian government is due to expire on December 30, 2020 and if the quota is expired, Pakistan would be deprived of Indonesian market, a demanding export destination of Pakistani kinnow. It is, therefore, essential to have an immediate negotiation on issuance of a new quota by Indonesia before the current quota expires so that export to Indonesia can continue without any interruption.