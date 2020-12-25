We must change 

It is important to know our weaknesses and shortcomings to fix them. We as a nation tend to be devious and not follow the rules. Before the partition, during WWII, the British came up with a comprehensive plan to avoid causalities during an air attack. They created an “air raid protection department” and divided Rawalpindi city into different wards and appointed head wardens who would ensure that people follow the suggested safety instruction. Individuals were trained to manage and provide first aid in case of people getting injured. I was appointed as head warden at ‘Kachehry chowk’ Rawalpindi. As soon as the air raid alarm went out from headquarter the wardens whistled to stop the running traffic. I remember that when I whistled, the few Englishmen working at the Attock oil company promptly halted their vehicles. However, locals ridings tongas, bicycles, or cars refused to stop and started arguments resorting to indecent language. I was shocked at this unruly behavior of my fellow countrymen and wondered how we will manage the state affairs after freedom if this is how we behave. Seventy-three years have gone by and it seems nothing has changed. Our leaders did not change their pugnacious attitude of exchanging accusations and naked abuses among themselves. They have not rid themselves of egotism and self-righteousness. Let us make a new pledge on the eve of the birthday of the founding father that we will do our part by following the law and act like civilized people. Our leaders must forgive and forget their excesses and embark on a new beginning for a better and strong Pakistan. Otherwise, not only will our leader suffer in the words of Sufi Tabassam “ Larte larte hogaye gum. eik ki chonch aur eik ki dum”, but also our country will be at the risk of degradation and God forbid extinction. May Allah show us all the right path, Amin.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad