US ‘deeply concerned’ over release of men charged in Daniel Pearl’s murder case by SHC

A day after the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the immediate release of the four accused – British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides – in the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl’s case, the United States has expressed concerns over the decision.

The US State Department said in a tweet that it was “deeply concerned by the reports of the December 24 ruling of Sindh High Court to release multiple terrorists responsible for the murder of Daniel Pearl.”

“We have been assured that the accused have not been released at this time,” the statement added, referring to Omar and the three associates, Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil. The SHC bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha, declared the detention “illegal” and directed security agencies not to keep Sheikh and other accused under “any sort of detention”.

The court further ordered that their names be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

“We understand that this case is ongoing and will be following closely. We continue to stand with the Pearl family through this extremely difficult process,” the State Department had said. It also said that it stands with the journalist’s family “through this extremely difficult process”.

The statement came a day after the SHC struck down a preventive detention order issued by the Sindh government to keep four men behind bars after their convictions by a trial court were set aside around eight months ago in the abduction and murder case of US journalist Daniel Pearl.

Earlier in the day, the parents of the victim, Ruth and Judea Pearl, expressed confidence in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to provide swift justice for their son and reinforce the freedom of the press.

In a statement, the parents said, “We refuse to believe that the Pakistani government and the Pakistani people will let such a travesty of justice tarnish the image and legacy of Pakistan.”

Pearl, the 38-year-old South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal, was abducted and beheaded while he was in Pakistan investigating a story in 2002 on the links between the country’s powerful spy agency ISI and al-Qaeda.