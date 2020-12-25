Top leaders promote message of equality on Christmas

The Christian community in Pakistan is celebrating, and Prime Minister Imran Khan took the opportunity to wish the citizens a “happy Christmas” on Twitter but reminded them to observe the Covid-19 guidelines.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said the Government is dedicated to preserving the sanctity of existence and equality of opportunities enjoyed by all Pakistanis including minorities.

He said that minorities are actively contributing to the development and prosperity of the country without any hindrance.

In his message on the occasion of Christmas, President Dr Arif Alvi felicitating the Christian community said, as a Messenger of Allah, Jesus Christ (PBUH) is venerable not only to Christians but also to Muslims.

He said that all citizens of the country enjoy the freedom of religion and worship under the constitution.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says all the minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan and the constitution of Pakistan is protector of their rights.

In his message on the occasion of Christmas, he said in the neighboring country India, which claims to be secular and a champion of human rights, the minorities are being treated with discriminatory behaviour.

He said promoting interfaith harmony is need of the hour to cope with the challenges of terrorism and extremism. He said Islam is the religion of peace that preaches us to treat minorities with love and respect.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz says the government is taking steps to promote interfaith harmony in the country.

In his message with regard to Christmas, he said the Christian community played a vital role in the development and prosperity of the country.

He said all the minorities have equal rights in Pakistan.

The day started with special prayers at Churches. The colonies have been decorated with Christmas trees, lights and different ornaments. Special ceremonies are being held in Churches across the country in which prayers will also be held for the solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.