Time to perform

The respected Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the federal ministers to get read and deliver their best to face the challenges of our harsh conditions. However, the Agreements of Ministers of 2020-21 was signed and asked the cabinet ministers to focus on works during these five years of mine prime minister. And he further even warned the people who become responsible for beneficial projects of the country. The ministers also signed these important things in the country. PM counted power generations, subsidies, inflation, exports, food security, pension system and agriculture to meet the required challenges very directly. And he also declared the power sector the most important one and termed his “complex challenge”. And he as well discussed the wealth creation in the country and debt. In my opinion these were the most necessary issues of country if PM would take them seriously. I hope our prime minister would be a great leader of our time.

Barkatullah

Turbat