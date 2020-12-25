Security scenario calls for enhanced partnership of Pak-China armed forces: PAF

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that the existing global security scenario, coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare, calls for enhanced partnership between the two armed forces Pakistan and China.

Addressing the participants of the Pakistan-China joint air exercise Shaheen-IX, which culminated at an operational air base of the PAF on Thursday, Mujahid said: “It is heartening that with every passing year, Pakistan-China friendship is becoming stronger. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer and manifestation of our common objectives and destiny.”

The air chief also expressed his gratitude to People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Commander General Ding Laihang for sending a large contingent to participate in the exercise despite Covid-19 pandemic.

Mujahid was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also attended the ceremony as a guest of honour.

Expressing his views at the occasion, Nong said: “International and regional strategic situations are undergoing profound changes with growing complexity in the security environment. This calls for the collaboration of our two countries and two armed forces in maintaining peace and stability and to cope with shared challenges. Both the air forces have achieved many breakthroughs and new heights in a diversified battlefield environment during this exercise.”

The exercise, which was ninth in the series of bilateral air manoeuvres by the two friendly air forces, witnessed the participation of latest aircrafts and support elements from the PLAAF and PAF. It is conducted every year in both the countries on an alternate basis.

“The PAF regularly participates in similar operational exercises, both in and outside the country, to remain abreast of challenges and response strategies in the contemporary threat environment,” the PAF press release said. It added that the 10th round of the Shaheen Exercise is scheduled to take place in China next year.