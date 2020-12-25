PDM will not give an NRO to this ‘fake govt’, says PML-N VP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that there is no reason for any sort of dialogue with the government as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party alliance of the Opposition, will not offer any sort of NRO to the incumbent government.

“We will not give an NRO to this fake and puppet government, this is the nation’s decision,” Maryam said on Twitter on Friday.

The PML-N VP maintained that the PDM was on the same page and that there was no need for talks as “mini or grand dialogues hold no importance”.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz will address a workers’ convention in Sukkur, where she is set to meet her party workers and provincial leadership.

In this regard, PML-N Sindh President Shah Mohammad Shah said that the party would give Maryam a warm welcome at Sukkur Interchange.

Maryam will hold meetings with party leaders in the city and will begin her address at 6 pm.

Later, on December 27, she is scheduled to visit Larkana on the invitation of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardarito to attend a ceremony being held to observe Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary.