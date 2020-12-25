PDM running from resignations, ‘marred by infighting’, says PM Imran

Lashing out against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that those who were flaunting their resignations were now themselves running away from the same, adding that the opposition alliance was bound to fail due to its infighting.

Speaking to government officials and his party’s representatives during a meeting in Islamabad on, Thursday, PM Imran Khan said that the opposition’s alliance will be broken soon due to their internal differences. “The PDM itself is marred by infighting and the Opposition [parties] are avoiding accountability,” he added.

The meeting discussed Article 23 of the Charter of Democracy (CoD) and the participants agreed that both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), who had signed the CoD, had agreed on holding Senate elections via open ballot but now, they have backtracked on their vow.

PM Imran also pointed out that if the 11-party alliance had been interested in democracy, they would not have opposed an open ballot system. He stressed that the claims of rigging in the previous elections were false.

The premier directed the meeting participants to expose the “dual policy” of the PDM on electoral reforms and apprise the nation of their malicious behaviour.

The prime minister said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as he had no answer to the questions pertaining to the corruption and assets beyond his known source of income.

The PDM chief has to give an account of his money and properties, the premier maintained, challenging the religious leader and president of the JUI-F to present himself for accountability.

The meeting was also briefed on the ongoing operation against land mafias. The Prime Minister, while announcing to continue operations against them, said that PML-N MNAs have deep roots in the land mafias.

Earlier on December 15, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had claimed that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was divided over resignations from the assemblies and long march.