PDM has undemocratic agenda to destabilise govt: Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is utilising an undemocratic agenda in the hopes of destabilising the incumbent government and has called the alliance president, Maulana Fazlur Rehman a “fascist”.

The above was said while addressing a press conference along with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad on Friday.

Faraz said that the Opposition alliance could not produce “any evidence that they have in relation to the alleged rigging in the 2018 elections”, and yet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was able to prove rigging in four constituencies during the 2013 elections.

“PTI exposed the Opposition’s performance […] and due to their poor performance, people did not vote for them,” he said.

Furthermore, Faraz said that the PDM came into existence when the ruling party refused to give any NRO to the Opposition and that it was now “falling apart”. He said that the leader of the alliance was a “fascist”, and added that a campaign has been started against Fazlur Rehman.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman has immersed himself in worldly things,” Faraz said, adding that attempts his party members led to their expulsion, referring to Hafiz Hussain Ahmed and Maulana Sherani.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Amin Gandapur said the JUI-F chief has started using threatening language against the institutions when asked to give an answer of his properties. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman will have to answer for his assets.

“Maulana Sherani has also asked questions, he needs an answer,” Gandapur said, adding that the JUI-F leader had termed Fazl “selected”.

“I will provide more proof of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s property that is worth billions of rupees,” he said, adding that the government would not spare him.

“PDM is a dacoit movement […] So from now on, it should be termed a dacoit movement,” he added.