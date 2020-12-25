Pakistan issues notices to Google, Wikipedia for spreading ‘sacrilegious content’

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued notices to tech giant Google and online encyclopedia Wikipedia for disseminating “sacrilegious content” through the two platforms, it emerged on Friday.

In a press release, PTA said that it was acting against Google after receiving “complaints regarding misleading search results associated with ‘Present Khalifa of Islam’ and unauthentic version of Holy Quran uploaded on Google Play Store”.

Being a matter of a “very serious nature”, the PTA said that it has approached Google with the directives “to immediately remove the unlawful content”.

“The platform has been issued the notice under the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguard) Rules 2020 to remove sacrilegious content to avoid any legal action by the regulator.”

Complaints were also received by the authority against Wikipedia for “hosting of caricatures of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and dissemination of misleading, wrong, deceptive and deceitful information through articles portraying Mirza Masroor Ahmad as a Muslim”.

“After extensive communication on the matter, Wikipedia has been finally served with the notice to remove the sacrilegious content to avoid any legal action,” the statement read

“In case the platforms remain non-compliant, PTA shall be constrained to initiate further action under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA) and Rules 2020,” said the regulator.