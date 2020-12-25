Nation celebrates Quaid’s 145th birth anniversary with fervour

The people are celebrating the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with zeal and fervour, and many of the country’s top leaders have shared messages to pay homage to Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In their separate messages paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the President and the Prime Minister have urged the nation to follow the footsteps of great Quaid in all walks of life and make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

“As we celebrate the 144th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we pay him a rich tribute for his role in the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent,” Dr Arif Alvi said on his official Twitter handle.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to building a state that respects the diversity of its people and provides equal opportunities to its citizens irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or colour,” he added.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to Jinnah, saying: “In the modern history of mankind, there are a few people who garnered such a wide popularity as our Quaid did. His determination to carve a nation out of chaos and relentless deprivation was miraculous and insuperable against all odds and challenges.”

“Let us live the Quaid’s ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline with a renewed national spirit so that we make this country rise above all seen and unseen challenges,” he added.

Meanwhile, DG ISPR also shared a message of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who shared a quote of the Quaid on the occasion.

“Faith, Unity and Discipline shall always remain guiding principles of our great nation,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted him as saying.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also shared a quote: “My message to you all is of hope, courage and confidence.”

While Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also paid tribute to the Quaid, he also took this opportunity to take jabs at the ruling party.

“instead of making the country an experiment and training factory for the selected and puppets”, the county must follow the ideals laid out by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Bilawal said.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari in a tweet said remembering the Quaid’s struggle was easy, “but the challenge is to follow & fulfil his vision for Pakistan — the vision he stated so clearly on every aspect of national life”.

“Unity, faith, organization. These are the guiding principles that the founder of Pakistan explained to the people of this country. Today, on the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam, we promise that by following these principles, we will make Pakistan a welfare and democratic state where the constitution will prevail and the people will have the right to rule, God willing,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz shared on Twitter.

However, she also shared a photograph of a massive cake made for her father and party supremo, Nawaz Sharif, who was also born on December 25.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born in Karachi on December 25, 1876. The birthday is a public holiday, and the national flag is hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country.

This year, the day dawned with special prayers for the security, progress, and prosperity of the country.

Special events had been arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Quaid-e-Azam.

A change of guards ceremony also took place at the Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the Quaid’s mausoleum where they offered Fateha and laid floral wreaths together.

Earlier in the morning, many people from different walks of life visited the tomb to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation for the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.