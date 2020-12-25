Ministers to decide reopening of schools on Jan 4: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that all the education ministers from across Pakistan will meet on January 4 next year to decide the reopening of schools, which were closed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“The IPEMC would meet on January 4 to review the pandemic situation in the country and make a decision about the reopening of educational institutions,” Shafqat said while responding to the media queries about the government’s future course of action regarding educational institutes after Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had said that the reopening of schools is unlikely under the prevailing circumstances.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saeed said that after evaluating the coronavirus situation, it seems impossible that the educational institutions would reopen in January, 2021. He reiterated his stance that unlike the last academic year, no student would be promoted to the next year without taking the examination.

Meanwhile, the owners of private schools have threatened to hold a long march towards Islamabad, if the schools are not allowed to resume classes from January 11.

The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) had earlier decided to shut all schools, colleges, and universities from November 26 and announced that a review meeting would be held in the first week of January next year.