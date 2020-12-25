Masood urges people to follow Jinnah’s footsteps

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday said that callous and discriminatory treatment meted out to the Muslims in the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) on the basis of their faith has once again proved that Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was right to demand a separate country for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In his message on the eve of the 145th birth anniversary of Jinnah, the AJK president said: “At present, the Muslims of India and Kashmir are facing the worst prejudice and discrimination under Hindutva ideology. The behaviour has once again justified Jinnah’s demand for a separate homeland for Muslims on the basis of two- nation theory.”

He urged the people to follow Jinnah’s principles to take the country on the path of progress and prosperity and to liberate Kashmir from the brutal foreign occupation so that the dream of Jinnah could be materialized.

Paying homage to Jinnah, the AJK president further said: “It was exemplary leadership, audacity, statesmanship, vision and perseverance to the cause of Muslims of the sub-continent that made it possible for us to be citizens of an independent and sovereign Islamic state. Jinnah liberated the Muslims of sub-continent after democratic and lawful struggle against the British rulers and Hindu leadership of Indian National Congress. We need the same dedication and spirit to make the country strong and stable, liberate Kashmir from Indian occupation, and complete Pakistan.”

Jinnah faced numerous difficulties and went through severe trials. But his visionary and dynamic leadership stood firm against all odds and finally succeeded in achieving the destination in the shape of Pakistan.

Our elders realised the dream of a separate homeland. Their historic struggle and great sacrifices in this regard could never be forgotten. It is now our sacred duty to make the country stronger and prosperous and work for the liberation of Kashmir to complete their mission.

The president also extended felicitations to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.