IHC issues notice to govt in Naeem Bukhari’s appointment case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a notice to the federal government in a case pertaining to the appointment of Pakistan Television Board Chairman Naeem Bukhari and managing director.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah presided over the hearing of the petition filed by Arslan Farrukh, who pleaded through his counsel that Bukhari’s appointment was not made according to the guidelines set by the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP).

“What is illegal in the notification,” Justice Minallah asked the counsel during the proceedings while referring to the notification issued by the government on November 24.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted to the court that the post was not advertised in any newspaper, which was mandatory. “Naeem Bukhari is 65-year old,” the counsel prayed.

The petitioner’s counsel also cited SCP’s judgement on the appointment of previous PTV Chairman Ata-Ul-Haq Qasmi.

“The decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan must be obeyed,” the justice remarked.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC issued a notice and directed the federal government to submit its comments within two weeks. The court also summoned Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan for assistance in the matter.

Through the petition, the appointments of two PTV board members Syed Asghar Nadeem and Wasim Raza were also challenged along with Bukhari.

On November 24, the Information Ministry had issued a notification regarding Bukhari’s appointment as PTV board member and managing director. According to the notification, the government had also approved the nomination of Bukhari as the PTV board chairman in line with the PTV’s Memorandum and Articles of Association.