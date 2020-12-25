Four terror suspects arrested in Bajaur

BAJAUR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terror bid in tribal district Bajaur by arresting four suspects and seizing a huge quantity of explosive material and two vehicles.

Police told the media on Friday that a major terrorist bid was foiled by the timely action of security officials by arresting suspects and seizing explosive material from their possession.

Earlier on Wednesday, CTD of the Punjab Police had claimed to apprehend a terrorist belonging to an outlawed organisation during a raid in Bahawalpur. The CTD had said that acting on a tip-off, the law enforcement authority carried out a raid in Bahawalpur to arrest an alleged terrorist, who was planning to target sensitive installations.