‘Attitude of PTI members was inappropriate’ regarding Sindh IGP, says Murtaza Wahab

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that the first information report (FIR) filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Raja Azhar against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captian (r) Safdar Awan was inappropriate.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Friday, Wahab said that PTI leaders “used the incident for politicking.”

Stating that the country had clearly defined laws regarding the sanctity of Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, Wahab pointed out that the police had raised a legal point wherein the application should have been filed with the magistrate and not the police.

The PTI had attempted to submit a second application, but it had been rejected as well.

The spokesperson added that the report of the Karachi incident was submitted to the provincial cabinet within 30 days but it was only approved yesterday.

“They [the PTI] agreed with the police report that the FIR was false, so the court dismissed it,” he said, citing the report.

The spokesperson said the police had been placed under pressure to register the FIR, and in this regard, the Sindh government would write a letter to the Centre to highlight that PTI leaders had interfered with police work.

Meanwhile, speaking about the census, he claimed that he could prove that the province’s population was inaccurately counted and that Sindh would write a letter to the federal government in this regard.

“The federal cabinet makes unconstitutional decisions during Imran Khan’s rule,” he said.