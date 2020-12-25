JUI-F removes four leaders over controversial statements

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has sacked four party leaders, including senior leader Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, for ‘deviating’ from party policy and calling JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman “selected”, it emerged on Friday.

The other party leaders removed from the party were Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb and Maulana Shuja ul Mulk. According to a party’s spokesperson, the four leaders were expelled from the party over violating party discipline and he added that a notification in this regard would soon be issued by the head of the disciplinary committee, Abdul Qayyum.

Maulana Sherani had said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which is headed by Fazlur Rehman, was an unnatural alliance and would soon break apart as it had no ideology to begin with.

Furthermore, Sherani had said that as Fazlur was also “selected” himself, he has no right to criticise Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“I had predicted it a long time ago that Imran Khan’s government will complete its five-year term,” Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani had said. “He will stay in power for the next five years too.”

We are against the turning of the party into a hereditary party. That has always been opposed in the party institutions and now it is being opposed openly,” he had said on December 22.

Reportedly, the committee has the power to decide on a future course of action should any of the party leaders apologise. However, it should be noted that Sherani asserted the JUI is not anyone’s “hereditary party or personal property”.

“I will set up JUI’s offices across Balochistan in consultation with my colleagues,” he added.