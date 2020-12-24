Turkey shuts down Indian anti-Pakistan propaganda website

ANKARA: The Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA) of Turkey has shut down a website found to be a part of the Indian disinformation network against Pakistan exposed by the EU Disinfo Lab earlier this month.

The report, deep-diving into a 15-year covert campaign, highlighted an organised network of hundreds of fake media outlets and resurrected NGOs pushing a pro-India agenda in the European Union and United Nations bodies to discredit Pakistan.

In a tweet, a Pakistan diplomat in Ankara, Abdul Akbar, confirmed “Hamsvasser”, a Turkey-based Indian propaganda website, was taken down by the Turkish internet regulator.

“Named after defunct Hamevasser Hebrew weekly published from Constantinople during 1909-1911, the website was part of #IndianChronicles [title of the EU Disinfo Lab report], resurrected by India to defame Pakistan in Turkey,” Akbar tweeted.

In 2019, EU DisinfoLab, a Brussels-based group, uncovered a vast network of 265 coordinated fake local media outlets in 65 countries serving Indian interests through reproducing “negative content” about Pakistan online. The network was traced back to a New Delhi-based holding company, Srivastava Group.

The network was created by actors behind EP Today, a fake Brussels- based European Parliament disinformation-peddling magazine founded in 2006 but rebranded as EU Chronicle in May. EU DisinfoLab said the present operation was much larger and more resilient than it first suspected in 2019.

The group “uncovered an entire network of coordinated UN-accredited NGOs promoting Indian interests and criticising Pakistan repeatedly”. The network, it said, aims to reinforce pro-Indian and anti-Pakistan sentiment in India.

To do so, the network used fake personas of a dead human rights activist and journalists, and also tried to impersonate regular media and press agencies such as the EU Observer, the Economist and Voice of America.

One of the most important findings of the investigation was establishing direct links between the Srivastava Group and at least 10 UN-accredited but long-inactive non-governmental organisations, along with several others, which were used to promote Indian interests and malign Pakistan internationally.

“In Geneva, these think tanks and NGOs are in charge of lobbying, of organising demonstrations, speaking during press conferences and UN side-events, and they were often given the floor at the UN on behalf of the accredited organisations,” the report said.