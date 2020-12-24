Soldier martyred during IBO on terrorist hideout

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on terrorist hideout in Silak Kaur, Awaran, Balochistan.
One terrorist was killed and another apprehended. Cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment recovered from hideout. During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Havaldar Shoaib embraced martyrdom.
