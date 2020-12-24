SHC orders immediate release of accused in Daniel Pearl case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday declared “null and void” the detention of the prime suspect in the murder of Daniel Pearl, the Wall Street Journal reporter who was beheaded in 2002.

The SHC in April turned the death sentence awarded to Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh in a seven-year jail term in addition to acquitting other three suspects — Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil — earlier handed life sentences.

However, the Sindh government has opposed Sheikh’s release, saying it would endanger the public. He was to remain in custody until the separate appeals from the government and Pearl’s parents in the Supreme Court are resolved.

Thursday’s verdict was announced on an appeal from the family of Sheikh against his detention despite the acquittal. In its verdict, the court ordered the immediate release of Sheikh and other suspects but said their names be added to the Exit Control List (ECL).

The men have been in rotting in jail for 18 years without committing any crime, the judge said.

Pearl, 38, the South Asia bureau chief for the publication, was abducted on January 23, 2002, in Karachi and beheaded the next month, reportedly by Al-Qaeda. Sheikh had been convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting in Karachi in which he was kidnapped.

Prior to his kidnapping, the journalist had been investigating the link between reportedly Pakistan-based militants and Richard Reid, the notorious “Shoe Bomber” who attempted to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden in his shoes.

In July 2002, following the hearings, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Hyderabad had sentenced to death Sheikh and life term to other co-accused. However, all four convicts had moved the SHC in 2002 challenging their convictions.

In his autobiography, In the Line of Fire: A Memoir, former president Pervaiz Musharraf had claimed that Sheikh, a British national and a student at the London School of Economics (reports claim that he did not graduate), was hired by MI6 to engage in “jihadi operations”, adding that “at some point, he probably became a rogue or a double agent”.