PM lauds ex-pats as Roshan Digital Account achieve $200m mark

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that funds sent by overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Accounts created by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have crossed the $200 million mark.

In a tweet on Thursday, the premier said that the pace has begun accelerating, as the first $100 million came in 76 days and the next $100 million came in only 28 days. Lauding the ex-pats for support and positive response to the Roshan Digital Account, he said, “I want to thank our great asset, overseas Pakistanis.”

Roshan Digital Pakistan initiative enables Pakistani ex-pats to operate digital accounts in Pakistan while sitting abroad. With this new facility, the Pakistani government aims to attract investment from the diaspora to bolster foreign exchange reserves from this initiative.

Earlier, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir had said the initiative will be available to nine million non-resident Pakistanis, allowing them to invest money in local stock markets, buy government bonds and securities, and avail of basic banking services. Presently, at least eight Pakistani banks will facilitate the Roshan Digital Accounts and allow overseas Pakistanis to deposit funds in either US dollars or Pakistani rupees, the SBP chief had maintained.