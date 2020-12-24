People left without access to speedy justice: IHC CJ

The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah on Thursday pointed out that the courts were is a desolate state and that this had left people without access to “inexpensive” and swift justice.

“The judges in those courts do not even have the staff for dictation. There is a lot of work pressure on those courts, but there is an acute dearth of staff,” CJ Athar Minallah said while hearing cases against the rising number of crimes in Islamabad.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar also appeared before the court, and the IHC CJ pointed out that the people do not have access to “cheap and speedy justice”.

The chief justice advised Akbar to visit the accountability courts and brief Prime Minister Imran Khan on the situation. He added that the judges were “ready to work day and night if the executives cooperate with them.”

Minallah added that he had received many complaints about encroachments. “This cannot happen without the knowledge of the revenue officers,” he remarked.

“The system of governance in this country has become corrupt,” the chief justice concluded.

Akbar in reply said, “The situation in courts did not worsen overnight, as it took 40 years of neglect to reach the current stage.”

Furthermore, he said: “Advisers do not have executive authority, we can only provide suggestions. We will do whatever we can to improve the conditions of special courts.”

Justice Minallah said that the “working environment of the courts is very important,” and that “instead of increasing the number of courts, authorities concerned should work on making the working conditions of the existing courts better.”

The chief justice demanded the submission of a report related to the administrative control of the federal judicial complex.