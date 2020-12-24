Pakistan reassures Palestinians of full support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that Pakistan’s stance about Palestine issue is very clear and no compromise will be made on it.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi was addressing a news conference along with Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmad Rabaie on Thursday.

The special representative said, “We stand by our Palestinian brethren.” He said that the people of Pakistan have special love and affection for their Palestinian brethren. Ashrafi assured the Palestinian ambassador of Pakistan’s full support on the Palestine issue.

Speaking on the occasion, the Palestinian ambassador expressed gratitude over the support being extended by Pakistan to the Palestinian cause.

He also handed over a letter of thanks from President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas to PM Imran and the people of Pakistan. In the letter, the Palestinian president has highly appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s position in support of the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights.

He said, “We followed with great interest and gratitude the last televised interview and honourable statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan about the official Pakistani positions that are firm and supportive of the just Palestinian cause.”