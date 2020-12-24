‘No other option but to take to the streets’, says MQM-P leader after census approved by Centre

Former federal minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication and Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has expressed his grievances over the Centre accepting the results of the Sixth Population and Housing Census 2017 report.

Siddiqui said that the people of Sindh were highly upset by the government’s decision to accept the purportedly inaccurate results.

“If they cannot count us correctly, who would they give us our rights,” Siddiqui said. “It looks like we are left with no other option but to take to the streets.”

These comments came after the cabinet also decided to bypass an agreement with the parliamentary leaders of the Senate to correct the highly controversial census 2017 results through a recount of the population in 5% randomly selected population blocks.

He said that the coalition with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been formed on the basis of the census and that dispute the reservations of the MQM-P regarding the results, they have now been approved by the Centre.

“Why are we even part of the government to begin with?” he asked, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not fulfil any of his promises with the MQM-P.

The MQM-P leader said that the party had gone to the courts before due to their doubts regarding the accuracy of the census, and those doubts have now been confirmed. “In Karachi, people younger than the age of 18 were not even counted,” he said.

He said this census was a matter of life or death for the people of Sindh, and with this approval, there is no option for cooperation with the government.

“We demand the govt form a judicial commission to probe the rigged census,” he said. “Right now, we are standing with the government, but we also have the option to part ways because we cannot protest against the government while staying in a coalition with it.”

However, he did say that his party was not going to join any alliances, likely hinting at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Previously, MQM-P had submitted a dissenting note rejecting the census results and stating that the party would not accept delimitations under this census.

A day earlier, Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal had rejected what he termed the controversial decision of the census approval and had lashed out against the PTI and its coalition partner, the MQM-P, for having “sacrificed” the people of Karachi.

He had said the PTI government existed because of the seven National Assembly seats of the MQM-P, but its “priority is personal interest, not the interest of the people of Karachi”.

Lashing out at the MQM-P for merely submitting a dissenting note, he had said it should have quit the government to prevent a “broad daylight robbery” on Karachi’s rights.

“PPP and PTI both are opposing each other in front of the media but are actually partners,” he had alleged, claiming that the census was part of a secret ploy between the parties. He had said that the PPP supported the PTI in the Centre, while the PTI allowed virtually autonomous rule to the PPP in Sindh.