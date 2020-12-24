National players’ categories renewed, transfer window opened for PSL 2021

LAHORE: The categories of national players, who took part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, has been finalised for the 2021 edition, a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Thursday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who was the Player of the Tournament in the 2020 edition after scoring 473 runs in 12 matches, has been joined by Karachi Kings teammates Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir in the Platinum category.

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has been again placed in the Platinum category and his teammate Faheem Ashraf has been moved down to the Diamond category.

Peshawar Zalmi’s trio of Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz have been placed in the Platinum category while fast bowler Hasan Ali has been moved to the Diamond category.

Multan Sultans captain Shan Masood has moved up to the Diamond category with his impressive performance across the PSL 2020 and National T20 Cup. Shan’s teammates Shahid Afridi and Sohail Tanvir have been placed in the Platinum category.

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been placed in the Platinum category while fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been moved up from Gold to Diamond category, as he ended as Quetta’s leading wicket-taker in the 2020 addition with 15 wickets.

Fakhar Zaman, who ended up as the second highest scorer in the 2020 season with 325 runs in 12 matches for Lahore Qalandars, has been again placed in the Platinum category, where he will be joined by teammates Mohammad Hafeez and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the highest wicket-taker of 2020 edition.

Qalandars’ pacer Haris Rauf’s meteoric rise continued, as the fast bowler moved up from Gold to Diamond category. He was the leading wicket-taker in the last edition with 57 scalps.

“With the finalisation of category renewal and pick order process, the transfer and retention window has been opened officially,” the statement said.

“As part of the category renewal process, the franchise representatives were required to vote for every player. The teams were not allowed to vote for their own players, but to submit review requests at the end of the voting stage,” it added.

The list was then reviewed by PCB Director High Performance Nadeem Khan and General Manager Commercial Imran Ahmed Khan. Factors, including national team performance, domestic performance and perceived T20 brand value, were considered while finalising the local players’ categories.

PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid said: “The process of category renewals for the local players is a key step towards the delivery of the PSL 2021. I am sure that we will see top-quality performance from our local players like the previous five seasons. A lot of young players will get a wonderful opportunity of showcasing their talents and progressing to the international stage by their exposure to a platform like the PSL.”