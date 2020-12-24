Mysterious gas kills two, sickens 22 in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi’s Ziauddin Hospital spokesman on Wednesday said that a mysterious gas leak has killed two and sickened 22 others in the city’s Keamari area.

The spokesman further said that the two patients were in critical condition when they were brought to the hospital last night. However, they passed away despite receiving immediate medical aid.

22 patients were brought to the hospital in the last two days and all of them were complaining of breathing problems. All the patients were discharged after they were given medical attention.

The spokesperson said that both the deceased had the same symptoms as the people who were brought to the hospital in February after soybean dust in the area had caused many residents to become ill.

In February, soybean dust had killed over 10 and affected 300 people.

A report compiled by the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at Karachi University found aeroallergen from soybean dust in blood samples collected from the people who died.

Meanwhile, Karachi Port Trusts’ spokesperson said that the handling of soybean was done as per international standards, and it was not being done in the open air. “If need be, we will issue photos of soybean handling,” he added.