Madrassahs still open

It was decided by all education ministers (Federal and Provincial) to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, Madressahs and tuition centres closed across the country until January 10, 2021, in the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases. A month is supposed to be completed but madressahs are still open for education activities, despite the government’s clear directives to educational institutions to remain closed. According to a report Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of madressahs remaining open during the coronavirus pandemic, despite the government’s clear directives to educational institutions to remain closed. The news report further disclosed that the Ministry of Education (Shafqat Mahmood) has contacted all madressahs that are still open and holding classes. However, the education minister has issued directives to close all madressahs that are open across the country, confirmed sources, adding that the minister will apprise PM Imran Khan of his decision as well. Well, I am not going to criticize the representative of Madressahs that why they have students for education activities despite the announcement, but I want to ask the respected ministers and authorities do they have any specific or particular reason or answer? Why did they take a complete month to know that the Madressahs are open? If they were aware about it so why didn’t they take any notice to close them for the safety of students? As they always cry that health is the first priority for them. Here, I would like to urge the government, education ministers and authorities please resume the educational activities in the country with strict SOPs rather than closing them.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech, Turbat