Islamabad United, Misbah part ways

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad United (IU) on Thursday announced that it is parting ways with head coach Misbah-ul- Haq, as the team will be under a new head coach in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

In a statement, the franchise confirmed that it will not renew the contract with Misbah as head coach due to his commitment with the national side and Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new conflict of interest rules.

“Islamabad United […] has announced that the already expired contract of Misbah-ul-Haq as its head coach will not be renewed, given Misbah’s commitment with the national side and the new conflict of interest rules of the PCB,” the franchise said in a statement.

“But with back to back World T20s coming up, I want to focus on the PSL from a purely neutral perspective. For anyone involved in Pakistani cricket, their national commitments should always be the priority, and for that I believe I will have to sacrifice my franchise commitments,” Misbah said.

“I wish the best of luck to Islamabad United for PSL 6, and the foundation we have built in that franchise will hopefully be a ladder to success for them for this year and future PSLs to come.”