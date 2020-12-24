Indian Hindu pilgrims miss out on celebrations in Pakistan

LAHORE: As many as 47 Hindu pilgrims from India could not reach Pakistan due to unknown reasons for participating in the celebrations of Mokshda Ekadashi and Shri Gita Jayanti, Pakistan Today learnt on Wednesday.

The pilgrims were to visit Katas Raj Temple in Chakwal and Krishna Temple in Lahore besides their participation in the celebrations.

Sources in the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) told Pakistan Today that the officials of the department were waiting for the pilgrims at the Wagah integrated check post, but the Indians did not arrive.

According to sources, the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) in New Delhi had issued visas to 47 Indian Hindu pilgrims for Lahore and Chakwal districts in the light of rules and regulations.

However, the pilgrims cancelled their visit this year due to non-issuance of visa to their expected group leader Satish Kumar Shoqeen.

Since 1982, Hindu pilgrims have been coming to the Katas Raj Temple in Chakwal every year under the leadership of Shiv Bajaj Pratap. But this year, Shoqeen was made the group leader due to ill health of Pratap.

Pakistan Hindu Welfare Council Chairman Dr Manohar Chand spoke to Pakistan Today and said that he is deeply saddened to know that Indian Hindu pilgrims could not come to Pakistan despite getting visas. “In the light of the instructions of ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed, the department had made foolproof arrangements for food, accommodation, transport and security of the pilgrims,” Chand added.

As per practice, celebrations of Mokshda Ekadashi and Shri Gita Jayanthi were planned from December 23 to 29 in Katas Raj Temple, Chakwal. Total 47 Indian Hindu pilgrims were granted visas by the PHC. All arrangements, including food, accommodation, medical, masks, sanitizers and security, were made. They were due to arrive on Wednesday. The ETPB team was at the Wagah integrated check post to receive them as per our department’s tradition, but unfortunately they could not come due to unknown reasons,” the ETPB spokesman said.