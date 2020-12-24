Civil-military leadership reiterate resolve to defend motherland ‘at all costs’

–PM Imran, army chief, ISI DG discuss India’s provocative measures, including ceasefire violations along LoC

ISLAMABAD: The country’s civil and military leadership, while taking note of ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along Line of Control (LoC), resolved to ensure the defence of the motherland “at all costs” with nation’s support.

During a meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital on Thursday, which encompassed professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army and external and internal security situation, ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along Line of Control (LoC) were discussed, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) read.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General (DG) Lt General Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.

“It was resolved that defence of the motherland will be ensured with the support of the entire nation at all costs,” the statement read.

They expressed concern over continuous human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, in his weekly press briefing, quoted the prime minister, who had “once again made it absolutely clear that if India were to be reckless enough to undertake any misadventure against Pakistan, it would confront a strong Pakistani national resolve and be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat.”

The spokesperson urged the international community to advise India against any irresponsible act and to desist from any action that would jeopardise regional peace and stability.