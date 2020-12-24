China warmly congragulates award-winning Pakistani CPEC staff members

BEIJING: The Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson on Thursday warmly congratulated 18 Pakistani staffers on winning awards from China in recognition of their contributions towards China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects pertaining to Gwadar Port, energy, infrastructure and other fields.

“An online ceremony was recently held to confer awards on the Pakistani staffers working on the CPEC projects. We express warm congratulations to them,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

He said that the CPEC is an important pioneering project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and it has maintained positive momentum since its launch in 2013, and had made solid contributions to Pakistan’s national development and regional connectivity.

“We will work with Pakistani side to make greater contribution in order to deliver more benefits to the two people and people in rest of the region,” he added.

At an online award ceremony organized by Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, China conferred awards to 18 Pakistani staffers working on CPEC projects recognizing their outstanding services, professional expertise and strenuous contribution in making CPEC a tangible reality and helping Pak-China relations stronger and sustainable despite all odds and challenges, especially the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong and CPEC Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asif Saleem Bajwa congratulated the award-winning staffers and urged them to keep anchoring their roles in perpetuity.

On the occasions, the Chinese ambassador remarked that in this year, the CPEC projects have achieved major progress despite the adversity challenge brought by the pandemic.

He also thanked the CPEC Chairman for attending the ceremony and giving warm remarks.

Chairman Bajwa said that the CPEC has become a household name in Pakistan and all Pakistanis are in a romance with the concept of CPEC. In the first phase, energy and infrastructure projects were completed and we can see fruits and impacts.

He said the COVID-19 could not affect CPEC progress. Phase II is going to meet the vision of both country leadership.

The 18 awardees are Adil Ashraf of Three Gorges Second Wing Power Project, Asdullah Larik of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Project, Asif Ali Unar of China Power Hub 2×66 MW Coal-Fired Power Project, Asif Majeed of Kohala Hydropower Project, Danish Haseeb Khan of Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, Faisal Bashir of Port Qasim 2×660 MW Coal-Fired Power Project, Girdhari of Thar Coal Block-II Mining Project Phase II Expansion, Hamid Ali of Karot Hydropower Project, Manzoor Ali of Khar Coal Block-II Power Project Phase I O&M and Phase II Expansion, Mohammad Nouman of Lahore Orange Line Project, Muhammad Muneeb of Sahiwal 2×600 MW Coal-Fired Power Project, Nadeem Ali of Thar Coal power Block-II project, Nirdosh Kumar of Thar Coal Block-II Power Project Phase II, Syed Muhammad Hussain Imam of Gwadar Port Project, Tasneem Hussain of Lahore Orange Line Project, Usman Riaz of Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (Multan Sukkur Section), Waseem Akram of Matiari to Lahore HVDC transmission Line Project and Ziauddin Memon of UEP 100MW Wind Power Project.