Bilawal says Imran’s govt is ‘a joke with the people of Pakistan’

Reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that the first year in power for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was “training”, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked how the “22-year struggle” did not help the premier prepare.

“Now after [nearly] three years, you are saying it was the training? This is a joke with the people of Pakistan,” Bilawal said during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Malir Expressway project in Karachi.

“What was he doing in KP for seven years if he wasn’t preparing [for the Centre]?” the PPP chairman asked, adding that PM Imran had failed to fulfil his promise of eradicating corruption within 90 days.

Bilawal said that the Imran Khan has no way to deal with the problems of the people and that his only recourse is to go home.

Similarly, Bilawal on Monday had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no solution for the people’s issues and as such he should resign from his post so that those with answers can step in.

“We have solutions for providing relief to the people,” he had added while talking to media persons in Lahore on Monday.

Reiterating that a long march would take place, Bilawal had said that there is no backdoor contact between the government and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He had said that PDM has made it clear that any further dialogue will only take place after the puppet Prime Minister has been ousted.

However, it should be noted that speaking on a different occasion, Bilawal had admitted to the difficulties the PPP faced when they came into office.

According to Bilawal, it took three months to understand the issues as everything that the PPP had been looking at from outside was different once they came into power.

“I must also share, for one-and-a-half years we remained unable to even know the actual figures of different sectors, particularly the power sector. From one ministry at times the figures indicated we were performing very well and then sometimes some other figure showed we were not performing that well,” he had said at an event in Islamabad.

Bilawal opined that if the PM had been even “mildly competent”, the people would not be dealing with this economic hardship.

“But during that economic crisis we never even once said ‘What can we do?’. We never left the people orphaned for even a day,” he said, adding that the PPP raised salaries, pensions and pays of soldiers despite the treasury being “empty”.

Regarding the Malir Expressway project, the PPP chairman said that his mother had introduced the idea of public-private partnerships, and said it would be beneficial for the people, labourers and businesspeople of Karachi.

He boasted that the projects created by the PPP are more advanced than any other in the country, citing the “revolutionary” success of the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company in Thar.

Bilawal added that the province was not getting its fair share, and while the party did protest the lack of renewal of the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, they had not “sat down complacently in the disappointment of not receiving the funds”. Bilawal asserted that the PPP came up with its own solutions, such as the public-private partnership.

“This is because unlike the Centre, [we] don’t use NAB, blackmail, torture and injustice for this resource generation but we encourage and incentivise the business community,” he said on the occasion.

He further said that those who repeatedly miss their yearly targets attempt to “lecture” the province about “incompetence”. This may have been in reference to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, who had on December 15 pointed out that the provincial governments “do not have any motivation” to increase their local revenue due to the money given to them by the Centre.

Faraz had said the federal government will review the NFC Award.

Bilawal during his address told the federal government that if the provinces were to hold the Centre accountable, they would have nothing left. He advised the ruling party to move forward with the provinces.

Bilawal said, “the way Imran’s government has abandoned the people, if the situation continues in these difficult circumstances then the nation’s anger and passions will grow out of control.”