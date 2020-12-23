Qaisar, Khattak, Sarwar tasked to create divisions within PDM

A rebel group in PML-N set to emerge

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has devised a strategy to deal with the upcoming agitation campaign, being planned by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

A source disclosed to Pakistan Today that a strategy has been devised to weaken the coalition of opposition parties and some ministers and political figures of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been given important tasks in this regard.

According to the source, some ministers and government officials have been instructed to contact the leaders of the parties in the PDM before the end of January to weaken the opposition alliance from within.

“National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar have been given important tasks,” the source said.

The source also said that the government is expecting some ‘good news’ from United Kingdom (UK). “The government expects that the news from UK will break the PML-N’s back in a few days. The news could be about an arrest of a political bigwig. Another breaking news is expected to come from Lahore,” the source added.

When asked to elaborate further about the news from Lahore, the source said that internal bickering in the PML-N has increased and a rebel group is set to emerge soon. Due to the same internal fissures, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is silent from the last three days, as she did not even hold a single meeting.

“There were some quiet meetings, but no statement came. According to my information, Maryam Nawaz has stopped the series of meetings. She was not available when even the most important leaders of the party wanted to meet her. Maryam is very upset with some party leaders, who are angry with her,” the source concluded.

PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb was not available for comments.