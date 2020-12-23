Pakistan not holding any backdoor talks with India: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that Pakistan is not holding backdoor talks with India.

This announcement came just two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan and the foreign minister himself warned India of befitting response at all levels of threat in case of any false flag operation and surgical strike.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan already expressed said that Pakistan has information that the Indian government led by the Hindu nationalist BJP is planning to conduct a false flag operation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and it is looking for an excuse to accomplish its nefarious designs.

He was talking to media persons after the Urs ceremonies of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam concluded on Wednesday.

Commenting on the Pakistan Decorative Movement (PDM) the foreign minister said, “Our government has no interest in just sticking to the chair. And the government has not closed the door for talks with the opposition.”

He said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is dispersing and even the party did not agree with the statement of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is also not united while Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) decisions are still made by Asif Ali Zardari and unauthorised people of the PPP attend PDM meetings.

He clarified that not stopping PDM rallies is a strategy of the government and the government will fight the opposition with political power. He acknowledged that movements do not stop through police.