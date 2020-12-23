Jurisdiction of Supreme Court

I believe that according to the Constitution of Pakistan, the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court extends across the length and breadth of this country and it is binding upon every resident to submit before them. The SCP has ordered that all Billboards installed, especially those at busy road crossings must be removed, and this constitutionally speaking, is applicable to the whole of Pakistan.

Unfortunately, in practice, it seems there are three interpretations of the law in our country, namely- one for the powerful paid elite, one for the rich and third for common citizens of this country. Even a PM can be prosecuted and removed from office if convicted for any illegality committed, but some whom he may have appointed and are on the payroll of national exchequer cannot be treated in a similar manner. Despite the judgment by the SCP to dismantle all such Billboards, they continue to exist in Karachi and Lahore cantonment areas, DHA, Bahria etc. and nobody dares to prosecute those responsible.

Can somebody enlighten ordinary citizens like me, who think that all are equal before the law. Theodore Roosevelt once stated that, “No man is above the law, and no man is below it; Nor do we ask any man’s permission, when we ask him to obey it”. Our Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammed PBUH also emphasized that all men/women are equal before the law.

Ali Malik Tariq

Lahore