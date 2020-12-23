Indian diplomat summoned after LoC ceasefire violation kills one, hurts three

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s “strong protest” at the recent ceasefire violation along the line of control (LoC) which killed one and hurt three others.

The development comes a day after a 50-year-old woman – Khadija, a resident of the Grid Janoobi village – was killed and 16-year-old Samar from the same village, 18-year-old Aneela Kausar in Barmoch village, 4-year-old Muhammad Seemab in Tanoon village received injuries as a result of “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing” along the de facto border between the two neighbours.