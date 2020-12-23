Govt prioritises resolution of overseas Pakistanis’ problems: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government gives priority to resolution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis, ease of doing business, protection of the overseas Pakistanis’ investment in Pakistan and their participation in voting.

He was talking to British House of Lords member Amir Sarfraz, who called on him on Wednesday.

They discussed ways to further strengthen relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The prime minister congratulated Sarfraz for being appointed as member of House of Lords at a young age. Sarfraz is among the youngest of the members of the House.