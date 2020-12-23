Govt committed to reward & punishment policy to achieve progress: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the government is committed to the promotion of reward and punishment policy to achieve progress in every institution of the country.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that there is a dire need to evolve a mechanism of self-accountability for improving the system.

He also said that the government has made efforts to identify elements behind sugar and petroleum crisis. He added that the credit goes to the ruling party to make public the report about sugar mafia.

He further said that the inquiry of petroleum products’ mishandling is in progress and it would be public within three to four days.

OPPORTUNISTIC GROUPS IN PDM:

Separately, in a tweet, Faraz said that the opportunistic groups in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have different and separate directions.

He said that the people running movement against the government are facing movements against themselves, which is evident from the statements of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leaders Maulana Sheerani and Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.

The minister said that those who give their personal interests priority will gain nothing except humiliation. He also said that the chaotic politics of the opposition that has contradictory views will bring nothing good for the country and people.

The minister further said that he prays that the opposition sees towards people’s problems instead of power.