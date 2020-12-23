Govt busy playing musical chairs: Maryam Nawaz

MARDAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that the government is not qualified to run the country’s affairs and it is busy playing musical chairs.

Maryam’s comments came a day after the prime minister said that never should a new government come to power without doing its homework and without getting briefings.

Addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) ‘Mehangai March’, Maryam said that the PM does not have a team in place to manage the country’s issues.

“He [PM Imran Khan] says that he is not afraid of the PDM and will not bow before it,” she said, taunting the prime minister by saying that only the one who stands can take a bow.

“Whether your government is prepared to run the affairs of the country or not, the people of Mardan have decided that they will not rest till you are sent home,” she added.

She accused the government of not having a qualified team to manage the country’s affairs. “He [PM Imran Khan] used to say before becoming prime minister that he has a team of 200 professionals. Where is your team now? When you know that you were not qualified to be a prime minister, why were you in such a hurry to wear the sherwani?” asked Maryam while taunting the PM.

“You [PM Imran Khan] were not prepared to run the country, but to rob Rs122 billion in the LNG scam,” she said. “You were not prepared to give the youth 10 million jobs, but to give your friends lucrative jobs,” she added.

She also accused the prime minister of being “fully prepared” to give NRO to his sister Aleema Khan.

PDM chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman addressed the rally after Maryam and said that the opposition parties have been saying that the current government is inept, but now the premier himself has admitted his failure.

“He said that he could not make sense of the figures that were presented before him […] such a government does not have the right to make decisions for the people,” Fazl said.

He added that the Supreme Court (SC) had also raised questions over the conduct of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “There is no trusting the accountability process now. It is a puppet of the establishment and has no value of its own. The premier says that I will have to answer, but I want to say to him that he is in the grip of my accountability. First get yourself off the hook, then talk about us,” he further said.

The PDM chief said that Pakistan has become “isolated” in the region while Saudi Arabia and China “are cross”. China gave Pakistan a loan to repay its debts to the Saudis at an interest rate of 14 per cent, he said, adding that China did this because the government had “treated them badly”.

“You [PM Imran Khan] have destroyed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and ruined Chinese investment in Pakistan. What else can you expect from the world when you treat them as such?”

Fazl further said that currently the financial positions of Afghanistan, Iran, Malaysia and Indonesia are better than Pakistan. “Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Nepal are moving ahead while Pakistan is sinking. The more days the government stays in the power, the more the country will continue to sink.”

He also announced that the PDM will march to Islamabad with the nation to demand the premier’s resignation. “We will not rest till we remove the government,” he said.