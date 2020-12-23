Death toll from Karachi factory explosion rises to 10

KARACHI: The death toll from Tuesday’s boiler blast in an ice factory in New Karachi rose to 10 after one more person succumbed to his wounds.

The powerful blast had destroyed the building structure, killing eight besides damaging two other neighbouring industrial units while shattering the windowpanes of houses in the adjoining residential block.

The witnesses said a large section of the boiler was flung into the air and landed some 250 yards away that damaged a few other industrial units in the locality and also hit the residential facilities in the thickly populated neighbourhood.

At the time, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Moeenuddin said seven people had been working inside the factory at the time of the blast.

Rescue officials and law enforcement agencies personnel reached the spot. The district police cordoned off the locality shortly after the incident.

A statement said officers of the police, Sindh Rangers and Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) were all assisting rescue efforts. Police said heavy machinery was being used to recover the trapped people from the debris. Speaking to reports after the incident, Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani directed the secretary to conduct a probe and submit a report within 24 hours. A statement from the Labour Ministry confirmed that a safety team has been sent to the scene of the blast. It further added that the minister has communicated with the deputy commissioner and officials from relevant departments have been directed to provide immediate medical assistance to the victims of the blast. The statement further said that Ghani directed that the heirs of the deceased are promptly notified and arrangements are made for their burial.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had also taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Labour Department. The provincial government has also ordered an inquiry and also issued directives to provide best medical facilities to the injured.