Authority orders confiscation of Omni Group’s benami assets

KARACHI: The adjudicating authority under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act has directed the anti-benami zones to confiscate benami assets worth Rs5 billion of Omni Group’s frontmen.

Sources said that the anti-benami zone Karachi had filed 21 references, including five against the Omni Group’s frontmen, before the authority.

In the Plaza Enterprises’ reference, Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Salam Younus and some others were accused of keeping benami properties of more than 3,000 square feet in Civil Lines Quarters. The properties were under the names of Imran Khan, Azam Wazir Khan and Aurangzeb Khan.

In the Sky Pak Holdings’ reference, Majeed and family, and Younus Kedwie were accused of keeping more than 2.2 million shares of Thatta Cement under the names of Sky Pak Holding and some others.

In the Park View Stock and Capital reference, Kedwai, Aslam Masood, Hussain Lawai and some others were accused of keeping 30 million shares of Summit Bank under the names of Mohammad Arif and Park View Stock and Capital.

The anti-benami zone had also filed a reference against Majeed, Kedwai and some others of the Omni Group in the Golden Globe Holding scandal. They were accused of keeping more than 0.8 million shares of Thatta Cement under the names of Golden Globe Holding and some others.

Sources further said that the process of confiscation of the benami assets worth billions of rupees is underway after the confirmation orders from the authority.

As per the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) handout, three anti-benami zones at Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore had filed 27 references pertaining to movable and immovable benami properties worth Rs7.4 billion before the authority. These include, five references of benami shares worth Rs159.644 million, five references of immovable benami properties worth Rs5.8 billion, once reference of benami bank accounts worth Rs1040 million and 16 references of benami vehicles worth Rs351.55 million.

All the 27 references, involving benami assets worth Rs7.4 billion, submitted by the zones before the authority were confirmed. The assets will be confiscated after confirmation of orders from the Federal Appellate Tribunal.

As per the law, the anti-benami zones file references in cases of suspected benami assets before the authority for confirmation or revocation and initiation of confiscation proceedings.

The authority, which is an independent authority established under the law, first provides opportunity of hearing to the alleged benamidars, beneficial owners and the referring department after due deliberation. Then after completing all legal and administrative requirements, the authority either confirms or revokes the attachment orders issued by the initiating officers.