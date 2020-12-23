Alvi seeks SC opinion on open balloting for Senate elections

The government last week had announced to organise the election for the upper house a month earlier than previously scheduled and decided, following AG Khan’s suggestion, to seek the apex court’s guidance on the matter.

“The president has sought the opinion of the apex court on the premier’s proposal to hold the elections using open ballot/show of hands,” the statement said. In the reference, the president has sought the top court’s opinion on amending Section 122(6) of the Election Act, 2017, without amending the Constitution, it added.

A statement by the Press Information Department (PID) issued Wednesday said that the president approved the prime minister’s proposal to send a reference to the apex court.

Following the development, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan suggested to seek the opinion of the apex court under Article 186 of the Constitution.

The prime minister in November suggested changing the voting process for Senate elections as he sought an end to the “commonplace practice” of bribes and corruption. With a show of hands, he had said, everyone could see which parliamentarian voted for what candidate.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved a proposal from Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking the opinion of the Supreme Court (SC) on holding the Senate elections through open ballot and show of hands to end the practice of horse-trading.

The elections are to be held for 52 seats because as many members of the 104-member Senate are due to retire on March 11.

Reports suggest the proposal to hold an early poll was given by Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, who is also a barrister and constitutional expert, during a meeting of the federal cabinet last week. When a participant of the meeting was asked if an amendment to the law would be required for it, he replied in the negative and said there was room in the constitution for it.

In a subsequent cabinet briefing on the matter, AG Khan said that if Section 122(6) of the Elections Act, 2017 was amended through an ordinance before the commencement of the election schedule by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the elections to the Senate could be held through open voting instead of secret ballot.

“However, keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter and given the fact that there is sufficient time before the next election to the Senate, the government may seek ‘clarity’ on the issue by filing a reference to the SC under Article 186 of the Constitution,” he had said.

“This course is not necessary but as the matter is of utmost significance and would affect the functioning of the Senate, it may be prudent to seek the opinion of the SC,” he had said.

The AG had said that the Senate election was scheduled to be held in or about March 2021 to fill the seats as mentioned in Article 59 of the Constitution. The prime minister had made a public statement conveying the desire of his government to hold the elections by open ballot/show of hands as against secret balloting.

He said that at present Section 122(6) of the Elections Act, 2017 provided for Senate elections by secret ballot. Article 226 of the Constitution provides that all elections under the Constitution other than those of prime minister and chief ministers ‘shall’ be held by secret ballot. Therefore, the AG had said, unless the Constitution was amended, the Senate election could not be held through open voting/show of hands.

However, Khan had said, contrary to this convocational understanding, there was another view which was that the Senate election was not an election under the Constitution.

“It is held in terms of the provisions of the Elections Act, 2017. The elections under the Constitution to which Article 226 refers include the election of [the] president of Pakistan under Article 41(3) read with Second Schedule to the Constitution. Likewise, the elections of speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly and chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate are elections held under the Constitution,” he had said.

He had said that Article 226 of the Constitution had been interpreted by different courts. The Sindh High Court (SHC) in the case of the MQM vs province of Sindh (PLD 2017 Sindh 169), following the earlier judgement of Balochistan High Court in the case of Attaullah vs government of Pakistan (PLD 2014 Balochistan 206) held that the local government elections were the polls under Article 226 of the Constitution and must be held by secret ballot.

However, subsequently, on an appeal against the SHC judgement, a three-member SC bench held that local government elections could be held through a secret ballot or through a show of hands and the choice was left to the legislature.

“However, the determining factor would be the provisions in the applicable statute at the time of commencing of the elections schedule,” the AG had said.

He had said while the SC judgement was a short-order comprising four pages, no detailed reasons were recorded in that case and the three judges who had issued the short order had retired.