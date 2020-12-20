Pakistan demands transparent probe of Indian attack on UNMOGIP

Pakistan urged the United Nations to initiate a transparent investigation into the December 18 attack on the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and their vehicle along the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian forces.

In a letter to the UN Secretary-General (UNSG) and the President of the Security Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN stated that deliberate targeting of the UN Observers and their vehicle – which was clearly marked with UN logo and flying a blue flag of the UN – appears to be a new coercive and reckless ploy by India to hinder UNMOGIP’s work, and facilitate another Indian military misadventure against Pakistan.

The letter further calls on the UN to forcefully condemn the attack and to report on ceasefire violations.

While drawing attention to the deteriorating situation along the LoC, Pakistan’s communication recalls that India had committed over 3,000 unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary this year alone, primarily targeting the civilian populated areas, resulting in 276 casualties to 92 women and 68 children, out of them 27 embraced martyrdom.

Similarly, the Indian Charge d’Affaires was also summoned at the foreign ministry on Saturday to register a strong protest against the incident.

There have also been recent intelligence reports which state that India is planning on launching a false flag operation in Pakistan, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“If that were to happen, Pakistan will exercise its right to self-defence,” the letter warns.

On Friday, the Indian army had opened fire on two officers belonging to the UNMOGIP, , confirmed Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

The vehicle had been en route to interact with CFV victims in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector. The Pakistan Army had evacuated the UN personnel to UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot.

“The UN vehicle was damaged, fortunately, the officers were not injured. The officers were immediately evacuated by Pakistan Army and brought back to the UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot,” the spokesperson had said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had stated shortly after the attack that UN vehicles are clearly recognisable, even from long distances “due to their distinct make and the type and clearly visible markings”.

Later on Friday, the UN had confirmed that a vehicle of the UNMOGIP was hit by an “unidentified object” near Rawalakot on the Pakistani side of LoC, but the occupants were not injured.

“The mission is currently investigating the incident,” Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq had said in response to a question from APP at the regular briefing in New York.