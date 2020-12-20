Ministry to start consultations on formal education policy soon: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Stressing the importance of a formal education policy, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that the ministry will start the consultation process soon.

In a tweet on Sunday, the minister said that the consultation process is being kick-started on his directions. “While we have taken a number of initiatives including a single national curriculum, a formal education policy for the country is necessary,” Shafqat wrote.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that enforcement of a uniform educational curriculum would unify the nation and eliminate the societal divisions created by the current education system. “The existing system is a hurdle to the unity of the nation; rather it alienates children from Pakistan. And this has happened in every society with colonial footprints,” the PM said. He had previously said that introducing a uniform education system is his government’s top-most priority to provide a level-playing field to all students across the country.