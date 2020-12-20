Mandviwalla warns warrants will be issued if NAB chairman does not appear before Senate

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla has reiterated that the head of the anti-graft body must appear before the Senate to answer questions regarding the accountability of the alleged illegal actions taken by the watchdog, adding that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal will be issued summon warrants if need be.

The above was said while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, wherein the deputy chairman of the upper house said that it was the lack of actions by the political parties in leaving the NAB ordinance unamended which led to this situation.

He said that as the ordnance had not been changed to limit NAB’s powers to government and public corruption, the watchdog had started intervening in every institution of the country.

“The government held several meetings with the Opposition regarding the matter of NAB’s ordinance but they could not come to an agreement,” Mandviwalla said.

“As a result, the ordinance lapsed and NAB was given a chance to intervene in every institution of the country, including private businesses and bureaucracy.”

“The Senate has received a long list of complaints from businessmen in the United States and Canada, who said that they had to leave the country because NAB harassed them,” he added.

“We must pass a law that whenever an allegation is levelled against a parliamentarian, they will be held accountable by the parliament,” he added.

Mandviwalla said all of the hearings of the Senate committee that will take up the issue will be transparent and will be held before the media in which all of NAB’s alleged wrongdoings will be discussed including “fake degrees, fake domiciles and assets beyond means” of the bureau’s officials.

In response to a question, Mandviwalla further alleged that all government departments including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Anti-Corruption Establishment were “following NAB’s directions” and had lost their independence.

On Friday, NAB submitted a report to the accountability court of Islamabad, reaffirming allegations against Mandviwalla in connection with the fake bank accounts case.

Earlier this month, Mandviwalla, had said that they will approach the ambassadors in Pakistan and expose NAB’s corruption, adding that “the senators will hold the NAB accountable”, and had declared a battle between the senate and the anti-graft body.

“Now if the NAB sends a notice to someone, people laugh at their decisions. Their actions have no value now, neither in bureaucracy and judiciary nor in the civil society or among business community members,” he had stressed during a press conference on December 6.

He had also remarked that people have lost their lives whilst in the custody of NAB, and this matter warrants investigation.

The deputy chairman had warned that the degrees of the NAB workers would be checked and that no one would fall victim to the anti-graft body’s intimidation tactics.

He had clarified that this battle is not against any specific members of NAB but against the institution as a whole.

Similarly, the Supreme Court (SC) had observed that NAB had been misusing its power and harassing those accused in cases, particularly those involved in white-collar crimes.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heading the bench at the apex court, had said: “NAB should not harass the suspects, nor misuse its powers.”

Last month, Mandiwalla had accused the National Accountability Bureau of violating human rights by blackmailing people.

“When institutions like NAB violate human rights in this country, why does no one raise voice against them?” Mandviwalla had questioned. “When I raise my voice against the bureau’s wrongdoing, I am served with a notice,” he had lamented.

“We must ask Engineer Irfan Mangi the basis of his promotion within the NAB. Earlier, I used to write letters to the prime minister but now I will reveal every information I have to the media. All members of the NAB should disclose their assets too and I will raise this matter in the Senate,” Mandviwalla had said on the occasion.

OPP IN ODDS OVER NAB MOTION:

The opposition parties recently submitted a requisition notice for a Senate session to discuss several crucial matters, including a resolution against alleged human rights violations being committed by NAB, however, the Senate secretariat has raised several objections, saying “admitting a privilege motion and adoption of resolution during a requisitioned session is not covered in the Constitution, the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012 or the Standing Orders.”

The above was said in a letter issued through Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and addressed to the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq.

The secretariat said that Item 1 of the notice referred to the motion of the deputy chairman, and added that “adoption of resolution during a requisitioned session is not covered in the Constitution, the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012 or the Standing Orders.”

The letter stated that the ruling “explicitly provides that the mode of taking up the issues/matters in the requisition shall be through a motion under Rule 218.”

The secretariat said that a revised agenda may be given in light of the ruling. However, while speaking to a private news station, Mandiwalla claimed that the upper house chairman was “under pressure not to accept the privilege motion,” adding that the chairman can’t stop it as “he can’t subvert the Constitution and Senate Rules.”

Mandviwalla said: “Sanjrani knows that he can’t stop the session but he is trying to delay. There is a constitutional crisis in the upper house because he [Sanjrani] is creating bureaucratic hurdles.”

Referring to the objections raised by the secretariat, Mandviwalla excplained that the procedure regarding the treatment of business during a requisitioned session said that according to Clause 1.3 of the procedure the “issue/matter shall be placed on the Orders of the Day.”