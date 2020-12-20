Indian team to carry Indian pitch as part of squad while touring outside India: sources

MELBOURNE/MUMBAI/DUBAI: The Indian cricket team will soon be allowed to take Indian pitches along with them on all tours outside the country, as part of an understanding with the International Cricket Council, sources have informed The Dependent.

Sources reveal that the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) had already submitted the proposal to the ICC years ago, but it is on the verge of being finalised given India succumbing to their lowest ever score in Test history in the first Test at Adelaide against Australia.

“The gravity of the defeat has fast-tracked the move which we had originally planned to gradually squeeze in,” said a BCCI official while talking to The Dependent.

Sources inside the ICC further confirm that the move is likely to be announced in the next couple of days before the second Test against Australia begins at Melbourne.

“The pitch from Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium has already been uprooted and is being sent to Melbourne to be used in the second Test,” confirmed an ICC official.

“The pitches for the final two Tests are also being shortlisted, in accordance with the comfort of our batsmen and of course our spinners,” said the BCCI official.