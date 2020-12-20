Indian reckless behaviour, false flag operation to evoke befitting response: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday once again reminded the international community of India’s continuous and reckless behaviour, reiterating that if India conducted a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national resolve with a befitting response at all levels.

India’s deliberate firing at Line of Control (LoC) on United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) vehicle, despite the vehicle having clear markings and flying blue UN flag, showed India’s total disregard for all international norms of acceptable state behaviour and respect for international law and the UN, the PM said on popular micro-blogging site, Twitter.

“In complete violation of int law, India’s delib firing at LoC on UNMOGIP vehicle, despite clear UN markings & flying blue UN flag, shows India’s total disregard for all int norms of acceptable state behaviour & respect for int law & UN. Pak strongly condemns this rogue behaviour,” he posted.

In series of tweets, he said: “I am making absolutely clear to the int community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve & be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake.”

He further said: “Already, in 2020 alone, there have been 3000 Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC & Working Boundary, by unprovoked firing deliberately targeting civilians – resulting in 276 casualties, of which 92 were women & 68 children.”