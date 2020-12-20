Indian envoy summoned after LoC ceasefire violation leaves one injured

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Sunday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s “strong protest” at the recent ceasefire violation along the line of control (LoC) which left a civilian injured.

The development comes a day after a 25-year-old girl – Sagheera, a resident of the Akhori village – received injuries as a result of “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing” along the de facto border between the two neighbours.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons,” an FO press release said.

The statement added that India had committed 3,003 ceasefire violations since the start of this year, which had resulted in 27 deaths and serious injuries to 250 people.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons,” the statement said.

“Such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.”

The statement added that India “cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation” in occupied Kashmir by raising tensions across the LoC.

The FO urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and to “maintain peace along the LoC” along with investigating all such violations.

It also called upon India to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its role according to UN resolutions.