Four teachers arrested during protest in Islamabad

Four secondary schoolteachers from Punjab, employed on a contractual basis, were arrested on Saturday during a protest near Bani Gala, Islamabad.

When the demonstrators tried to go further inside the Bani Gala area, they were arrested by the police just around the corner.

According to the police sources, the teachers were detained on account of interference in the duties of government officials and violating coronavirus safety protocols.

The teachers were demanding permanent employment. They said that 11,000 teachers, who were hired on contract, are not being made permanent since long. They also said that they will continue the protest until their demand is met.

Teachers were repeatedly warned that arrests would be made in case of protests. A heavy contingent of police was placed in the area, who stopped the demonstrator with heavy shelling of tear gas. All roads leading to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala were blocked.

“Protesters have been told that this is not federal, but a Punjab issue. We hold teachers in high regard and want talks with them. While holding a demonstration is the right of every citizen, it is inappropriate to block the road and cause inconvenience for the others,” Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat said.

Reportedly, the flow of traffic was badly affected, as the cars en route to Murree came to a standstill position.