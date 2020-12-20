Fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Fog and cold weather conditions again disrupted air travel on Sunday, cancelling and delaying flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

The fog engulfing the airport disrupted the air travel with as many as 13 flights being cancelled and seven delayed.

Airblue flights PA-410 from Lahore to Dubai and PA-411 from Dubai to Lahore were cancelled while flight IF-341 of Baghdad Airline from Najaf, Iraq to Lahore has also been cancelled.

IF-342 to Najaf from Lahore and OD-131 from Kuala Lumpur to Lahore and returning flight OD-132 were also cancelled.

Airblue’s PA-431 from Abu Dhabi to Lahore was also cancelled in addition to domestic flights PK-307 and PK-306 from Lahore to Karachi which were postponed.

Serene Air ER-502 was delayed by five hours while Etihad Airline’s EY-244 from Abu Dhabi to Lahore was delayed by two hours.

According to Met Department’s forecast, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while harsh conditions in north Balochistan and northern areas on Sunday.

The forecast said fog is likely in northeast Punjab. Light rain with snowfall over hills is also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night on Sunday.